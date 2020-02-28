Zika Bobby and Steve Agbota

Director General/ Chief Executive Officer of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma, yesterday in Lagos called on the Federal Government to allow the agency to return to the ports, to enable it effectively curtail the influx of substandard products into the country.

Speaking during a sensitisation programme for port operators in Lagos with theme: Facilitating Trade Through SON Automated Services; Aboloma lamented that chasing substandard products all over the country rather than waiting for them at the points of entry (the ports and border stations) has been very challenging to operatives of the regulator.

“It is important to note that non-involvement of SON at some ports in the country’s operations has continued to pose challenges particularly to the agency’s compliance and monitoring units. It is easier to fight the influx of substandard products at the points of entry than chasing them around all over the country in markets, warehouses,”

He stated that over 75 per cent of the products imported into Nigeria daily, monthly or yearly come via the nation’s seaports and waterways, adding it will therefore be difficult to ignore the maritime sector operators in the quest for zero imports for substandard and unwholesome products as well as the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Policy.

Aboloma who was represented at the event by SON’s Director of Operation and Compliance, Obiora Manafa, however assured participants at the event that the function of SON is not to destroy people’s businesses or sources of livelihood but only to protect Nigerians from the hazards of substandard products. “This is our key mandate and primary responsibility,” he added.

He noted that earlier this month, SON destroyed N480 million worth of substandard mobile phones, late last year, the organisation also destroyed 5000 fake gas cylinders valued at N51.3 million. These are just two examples of a routine activity that promotes quality in our country.

This came as Mr Iju Tony Nwabunike, President of the umbrella body of Customs Brokers in Nigeria, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) said that cumulatively, imported substandard goods cost his members a loss of over N2 billion yearly.

He said: “This task is daunting but we are not relenting because customs brokers have suffered an estimated cumulative losses amounting to over N20 billion in the last ten years for undertaking to clear goods discovered to be substandard; over N2 billion yearly.

“Let me put it clearly, that upon seizure of suspected fake or substandard goods after payment of duty, it will be easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for an importer, whose consignments were seized to pay you the balance of the agreed sum even after the broker has spent his money on the logistics.