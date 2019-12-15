Fred Itua, Abuja

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has revealed that Nigeria needs special intervention to surmount its daunting challenges.

The former President of the Senate, reminded those in authorities to ensure justice and fairness in all their dealings “because justice and equity promotes peace and unity.”

He urged Nigerians to use this period of the yuletide to pray for the peace and unity of the nation in order to overcome the myriads of socio-economic and political problems confronting the country.

Mark said with prayers, commitment and honesty of purpose, Nigeria can surmount the challenges even as he submits that the problems are useful lessons for a greater future if we learn from it.

Addressing Nigerian pilgrims to Jerusalem at St. Mulumba Catholic chaplaincy, Abuja before their departure to the Holy land yesterday, Mark told them to put Nigeria first saying “the nation needs divine intervention to conquer her problems.”

He counseled the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Nigeria in the Holy land by obeying the laws of the host nation.

Mark reminded the Pilgrims that going to Jerusalem is primarily a religious obligation and not an opportunity to engage in commerce or buying and selling.

He warned against absconding from the Holy land saying that the consequences of such action would be unimaginable.

Earlier in his homily, Chaplain of St. Mulumba Catholic Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Innocent Jooji told the Pilgrims to be guided by rules of pilgrimage reiterating that “it is purely a religious experience to strengthen our faith in God.”

Jooji advised them to take experience seriously so that they would be the needed change agents that would facilitate positive development in Nigeria.