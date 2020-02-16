Gyang Bere, Jos

The General Superintendent of Celestial Church of Christ, Northern Region, Abuja, Evangelist Ebenezer B. Osofa has said that Nigeria as a country needs sustained prayers to enable it overcome the country challenges.

Evang. Osofa disclosed this during his official visit to North Central/East Jos Province of the church made up of Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba State.

He urged Christians to stand firm in Christ despite the persecution against the church and prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders in position of authority.

“As believers and Christians, we are supposed to pray for this country, the Bible said we should pray for all our leaders in authority to live a worthy life, we need to pray for all out leaders who are at the helm of affairs on how to solve the current challenges.

“I know that the church is under persecution in this parts of Nigeria and people’s lives are no longer save, people are being denied right to freedom of worship but for us, we should not take the laws into our own hands no matter what, we should go through the proper channel.

“These things are happening in Nigeria because we Christians are not really praying, if we were praying we would have gone a very long way in solving the problem. Some thing is wrong that is why we are having these issues.

“Whenever there is no peace, you need to look at it critically because something is really wrong, there is a loophole somewhere. It is our responsibility to intervene through prayers and Nigeria will become a peaceful nation where people can live as brothers and sisters without discrimination.”

He explained that insurgeny is a political issue that deserves the support of all Nigerians through fervent prayers to overcome it.

“Boko Haram is a political issue, if you look at the Genesis of Boko Haram, you will know what is happening, it is political and this can be resolved through prayers, prayers can do everything. We need to pray for Boko Haram members so that the Lord will touch their hearts, when the Lord touch their hearts, they will begin to see the difference, they might not know what they are doing now.»