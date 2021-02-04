From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas( NLNG), Tony Attah, has said it is time for the country to harness its rich gas potentials.

Attah stated at a joint press briefing by the NLNG and the House of Representatives Committee on Gas, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The NLNG boss said the country could become the fourth largest producer of gas in the world, if the potentials are fully harnessed.

According to him, the world is moving from dirty to clean energy, with gas as a viable alternative.

“We are ready to partner with your committee to bring about that progress that is required to unleash the potentials of gas.

“We have the potential to become number four in the world, we have 200 TCF proven and we know of 600 TCF unproven; if we prove that, Nigeria will be come fourth in the world.

“Because of the changing energy mix, the world is moving from dirty to clean energy; by 2050, there will be nine billion people in the world.

“Today we have about seven billion, so it is like adding one new India and China to the world; where will the energy come from?

“So there is that dilemma, the world will need more energy, it needs it clean and cheaper and gas has offered itself not only as a transition fuel but also a destination fuel.

“We see gas as food because of its role in fertilizer production, we see gas as employment, we see gas an industry, power and transport as most country have trains and cars running on gas.

“We want this committee to partner with us to raise the game on the awareness and to position Nigeria to take full advantage of the future,” Attah stated.