Arewa Youth Advocate for Peace and Unity has thrown its weight behind the Igbo presidency agenda in 2023.

The leader of the group, Sani Muhammad, made the submission when he led members of the association on a New Year homage to Governor David Umahi at his Uburu country home.

Muhammad, who insisted the South East deserves the exclusive right to produce the next president as a way of giving equal rights to all segments of the country, identified Governor Umahi as a formidable option to return the nation to the path of progress.

“I feel very humble and honoured to celebrate with your excellency the Christmas and New Year. Our founding fathers, who died in the course of building this country, are very much alive in Uburu. I have seen the presence of governance in the state, your excellency, you are a perfect definition of the leader we desire,” he said

Governor Umahi thanked the Arewa youths for their sentiments and reiterated his belief in one Nigeria.

“We are one people and I have always stood for the unity of the country and this is my position, it doesn’t matter who it offends.

“Our leaders have used religion and politics to destroy us, so it is very good for us to rise beyond that,” he said.

He said if about 70 percent of Nigerians would show patriotism, the country would become a better place.

Earlier, while receiving members of the Ebonyi founding fathers’ forum, Governor Umahi appealed to them to remain united and assume their duties as elders to jointly move the state forward.