The General Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, has advised Nigerians to agitate for an urgent structural re-engineering of the country as a way to perpetually stem the tide of farmers-herders clashes.

The PFN scribe spoke against the backdrop of the 30-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government by the Northern coalition group.

The Federal Government had suspended the obviously unpopular plan to settle Fulani herders and their cattle in federally-secured lands across the federation through a scheme dubbed Ruga.

The government and supporters of the idea had argued that the scheme is the best way to checkmate the perennial crisis and loss of lives as a result of clashes between farmers and herders.

However, antagonists of the scheme interpret it as a violation of the extant Land Use Act as guaranteed by the constitution and a disguised ploy to illegally allocate lands to a “murderous” Fulani herders.

Apostle Kure, who spoke on a radio programme in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, accused the government of being insensitive to the plight and yearning of the people. He said the problem needed to be handled with every sense of responsibility and expressed disgust with the way government is handling the matter.

“They are playing dangerous politics with people’s lives. Mr. President must call these people to order. Nobody is bigger than the constitution of this country. Those fanning the embers of disunity, threatening to dislodge a particular set of people from a particular part of the country are committing a crime against the constitution and must ne arrested. It is very irresponsible of them to speak the way they spoke. We expect the Inspector General of Police to go after them. We are tired of this lawlessness and we expect Mr. President to bring sanity to this country,” he said.

The PFN scribe further advised Nigerians to desist from electing those he describes as “irresponsible leaders who do not have morals and the fear of God.”

He said such leaders only seek the face of God when things are not going their way, only to go back to their earthly ways when all is well with them.

He said the root cause of all the major problems militating against the nation is “largely due to the fact that we have irresponsible, morally bankrupt and people who do not fear God in leadership positions.”

He, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to stand up for the call to ensure that leadership positions are manned by “people who possess the necessary mental sanity and the fear of God as these are he only people who can re-engineer the foundations of this country so as to ensure there is peace and progress for all.”