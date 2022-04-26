From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure and Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, has declared that Nigeria needs a visionary leader like him to overcome its current socio-economic crisis.

The two term governor of Kwara State said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has failed to provide solutions to the problems confronting the country, hence the need to vote it out in 2023.

He said he would bring to an end the ravaging security challenges in Nigeria if elected president in 2023.

Saraki stated this in separate addresses to members of the PDP in Akure, Ondo and Jos, Plateau states, yesterday, while soliciting votes from delegates for the party primary.

In Akure, he said his presidency would be a bridge between the north and south urging delegates to vote for him in the party’s primary.

“We can only get out of this mess if we have leadership that is visionary and one that understands the country. The country we are today requires collective responsibility. No single man can make it work and the more we sit down and engage ourselves, the better,” he said.

He also appealed to stakeholders to be just, fair and unbiased in selecting candidates of the party.

He hailed the northern elders forum for the consensus arrangements made within the PDP, describing it as a good omen that signals the victory of the party in the 2023 general election.

In separate remarks, the state PDP Chairman, Fatai Adams, former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and governorship aspirant of the PDP in the state, Eyitayo Jegede commended Saraki for coming to identify with the delegates and stakeholders of the party in the state.

In Jos, he vowed that insecurity won’t continue beyond 2023 if elected as president.

He lamented that people in the North Central states, particularly Plateau State have suffered untold hardship and loss of lives and properties due to failure of the government to protect their lives.

“The security situation in the country is very bad and you in Plateau have had the share of it. We have lost our love ones, close relatives, close friends, properties and that cannot continue, and by God’s grace it will not continue in 2023.

“Who is going to help us address the security situation, who better than one of us from the North Central? I assure you that I will do it come 2023.”

Saraki said he was a victim of injustice for four years as Senate president due to his stance and commitment to addressing the security situation in the country.

“The problem of insecurity in Nigeria has continued because there has been no accountability. People are doing things and nobody holds them accountable.

“I was Senate President for four years and we sat down with security agencies and came up with a roadmap to address the issue of insecurity, but that report has not been implemented.

“If God wants, that report will be implemented by one of us from the North Central.

“I assure you with your support, with us working hard come May 2023, I will become president and I will put an end to insecurity in North Central and Nigeria.”