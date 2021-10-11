By GILBERT EKEZIE

The General Overseer of Divine Appointment Ministry Int’l, Rev Ben Eragbai has said that what Nigerians need at the present bad economic situation, is not just intellectuals or popular educated people from a tribe or section of the country, but welfarists whom God has prepared to be aggressive, visionary and purpose driven to change the system.

He stated this at the conference for the ongoing Mega Grace International Convention 2021 of the church, with the theme: “Dominion On Every Side,’ holding in Lagos.

He said if the country must be better placed, only those who have welfarist, leadership acumen and the fear of God should be given the opportunity to serve.

Eragbai noted that every good leader must understand the Dominion power of God, connect to it and bring out the best that would improve the living standard of people in every area of their lives, as that would suit the plan and purpose of God for the country.

“Humans are created to have dominion in every aspect of life. So, as Nigerians, we need someone who will have the interest of the people above self, ethnic, religious and political differences. The leader should consider the future and lead in a pattern to affect lives and impact Nigerian society. Anything less, will be putting the same peg in a round hole, and until we , as Nigerians, with the intervention of God desire, decide and determine the kind of leadership we want, we will continue to have political sycophants as leaders and rulers in position of authority.”

He emphasised that what is desirous at this time is a new Nigeria where people will exercise dominion and freely have the right, freedom, security, assurance, hope and optimism to life and living without any form of threat, victimisation, oppression, kidnapping and unnecessary killing,”

The cleric informed that those to speak at the convention include; Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Rev. Felix Omobude, Archbishop John Osa-Oni, Apostle. Lawrence Achudume and Rev. Andy Airhunde from Spain. “The Praise Machine and Divine Voice Mass Choir will lead in song ministrations.”

