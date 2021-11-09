From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Local Bilateral Committees of the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission for Cooperation are meeting in Maiduguri, Borno State capital over border collaboration.

Secretary General of the commission, Rabiu Akawu, in an address at the opening of the three days meeting, said the local bilateral committees were established to promote good neighbourliness and jointly address the common security challenge along Nigeria-Niger border.

“The continuous search for a sustainable solution that would enable us to permanently put the problem behind us, informed the covering of this meeting,” he said.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in a welcome address, said the committees was created by the signing of agreement between Nigeria and Niger Republic on July 8, 1990 under the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission for Cooperation.

Mustapha represented by a Permanent Secretary in the SGF office, Andrew Adejo, said the committees were also created to promote peaceful and harmonious relationship among people living in the border region of the two counties.

“It is expected at the end of this meeting, there will be more effective border relationship, improved revenue generation, improved cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, commerce and industry as well as support for security agencies,” he said.

