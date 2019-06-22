Willy Eya

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has decried the level of insecurity in the country, saying no region is longer safe in Nigeria.

President of the association, Paul Usoro (SAN) who made the remark in an address at the NBA National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja wondered why the nation’s security apparatchik appears so helpless in the face of intruding anarchy in the land.

He lamented the kidnap of three members of NBA including Kennedy Nwashindi of Asaba Branch, Frank Igwe of Port Harcourt Branch and Lowuruga Obadiah Yabura of Wukari Branch.

His words: “Just yesterday, 19 June 2019, The Nigerian Guardian newspaper reported that the United Kingdom had issued travel advisory warning against travels to 21 states in Nigeria. In the South West region of Nigeria, it has been reported in the last couple of days that the son of the immediate past Minister of Health was kidnapped.

“No region is safe, and no tribe is safe. No one indeed is safe. And yet, we have governments in place, at the Federal, State and Local Government levels and the primary business of governments is the protection of lives and property.”

He said that indeed, without security of lives and property, everything else grinds to a halt.

He added: “ Only those who are alive can enjoy medi-care, educational facilities, infrastructure renewal, economic boom and all the other tangible and intangible benefits of a democratic society. And, by the way, not to be forgotten or diminished by our politicians in power is the fact that only those who are alive can vote in the next election. Only those who are alive can trigger boom and prosperity in our economy. Only those who are alive can benefit from and applaud the government for the war against corruption.”

The NBA president regretted government authorities’ penchant to disobey court orders and also the various bottlenecks and glitches that encumber and inhibit access to justice by the citizens of the country.

His words: “My focus in this Address is on what I term as the twin “independence pillars” of the rule of law – i.e. independence of the judiciary and independence of the legal profession. Our Judges are threatened, intimidated and blackmailed mostly by the executive arms of government and their agencies both at the Federal and state levels.”