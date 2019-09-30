Minister of State Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, says the Federal Government will collaborate with Norway to boost power supply in the country.

Jedy –Agba said this in Abuja on Monday when the Royal Norwegian Ambassador, Mr Jens–Petter Kjemprud, visited the Ministry of Power in Abuja on Monday.

He said that Norway was a positive power efficient state, adding that Nigeria was growing in the area of power and sharing experiences would help both countries.

“So we share experiences from what they have gained, what knowledge they have gotten, since we are working on our power system, the experience will help us to develop further.

“Norway has potential power wise that will be beneficial to Nigeria. We will also look at some investors coming to the country to invest in the sector.

“And those that will be useful to us will be encouraged to participate in the development of the sector,” he said.

On his part, Kjemprud said that currently Norway has 70 Norwegians companies active in Nigeria but not all are heavily engaged in the power sector.

He said that Norway had a long history of generating power, adding that 99 per cent of its power generation was from hydro power.

“We believe we have some comparative advantages and those companies will like to work with Nigeria in developing and strengthening the power sector.

“Norway is a very industrious nation and we build our industry on the fact that we first develop our hydro power sector to supply the Norwegian industries with cheap and stable power.

“So we have discussed, Nigeria has huge market and huge possibility of its power industries and it needs to be competitive that is where hydro power comes in,” he said. (NAN)