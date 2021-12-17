From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fellows and members of Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) have expressed concern about the rising socioeconomic and political decadence in Nigeria, linking it to poor leadership qualities, particularly the political class who run political offices.

They advised Nigerians not to expect much from political leaders in Nigeria until there is major change and corrections in leadership recruitment process, as well as qualities of people that occupy political offices.

Former President of the Institute, Dr. Sally Bolujoko, who led the advocacy for a change in system at the corporate dinner of the Maitama Chapter of the Institute held at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja, on Friday, stated that no country can rise above the quality and capacity of its leaders, particularly political leaders.

She said: “This is very important for the progress and development of any country. So, we should be more careful and concern who occupies political office in Nigeria. They should thorough assessment of their capacity and experiences. This is because everything rises and falls on leadership. It means that the quality, credibility and capacity of any leader is reflected on the led and the result.”

Chairman of Maitama Chapter of the Institute, Abdul Lawal, in his welcome remarks, recognized the roles played by the professional managers in their various organizations, public and private, in the outgoing year.

He urged them to continually uphold professionalism, bearing in mind the code/anthem of the Institute which is a guide for operations of members.

He explained the corporate dinner was organized to take the members away from the work related issues to dine and wine, celebrate and appreciate each other for the contributions to the society in the outgoing year.

He said the Institute, aside academic related matters, will introduce new things like monthly walk, social and other activities that would enhance the mental health and physical wellness of the Fellows.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the occasion, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, who was represented by one of his aides, James Okoroma, appreciated the contributions to the Fellows to the issues of corporate governance in Nigeria.

He said: “NIM is about developing capacity and expertise for resource management. Undoubtedly, Nigeria is facing problem is different sectors and NIM is very critical in birthing the solution to the problems. So, don’t be discouraged.”

He promised not to withhold his support, financially and otherwise, to the Institute whenever the need arises, because the Institute is key to solving the issues of governance and resource management.