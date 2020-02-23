The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has described Nigeria as a country that is not faithful to her youths.

Obi made the submission, yesterday, during the convocation lecture of the Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja.

He lamented the failure of leadership which made the country unbearable for everybody, including young university graduates.

“Though Nigeria is tough, your education has equipped you for survival and competition with others. It is those that fail to explore their knowledge through creativity and innovation that would find things irredeemable and challenges unconquerable”, Obi said.

He assured the graduands that their education would guarantee them the ability to think outside the box by employing their knowledge to conquer themselves, their environment and the world.

“The tasks before you are enormous. Nigeria has been bastardized by my generation. You owe it to yourselves to restore the glory of the country. Today, our country is owing heavily, the states are owing, most of the debts are to be re-paid in 10,20,30 and 40 years’ time. At that time, some of those that plunged the country into the mess would have died and the task of rebuilding will rest squarely on you. I am telling you this for you to realize that the task of re-directing the destiny of this country lies on you and must be pursued with all sense of responsibility,” Obi declared.

The visitor to the school and the President of Episcopal Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Augustine Akubueze, thanked the students and staff of the institution for maintaining the standards for which Catholic institutions are known for worldwide.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Rev. Fr. Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, assured that the school would continue to grow from strength to strength.