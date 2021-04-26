The President of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Chief Oludare Adesope has said South West’s agitation for Oodua nation is not negotiable as ’’the federalism called Nigeria is no longer working.’’

He said going by the insecurity in the country, there was need for Nigeria to be restructured if the federating states must live together.

Speaking in Lagos, while dwelling on the state of the nation, Adesope said the present presidential system was not the best for Nigeria.

“We need a new nation with cleaner minds. We need a nation where truth and justice reign. We need a nation where the lives of its citizens are valued. We need a nation where leaders value the needs of the people. The major problem every state is facing in Nigeria today is insecurity. People in South West used to move from town to town freely without fear but not again.Our people cannot perform cultural rites, go to farms because of fear.

“The achievement of a Yoruba nation is beyond political party.Unless this issue of insecurity is seriously addressed, Nigeria will continue to drift and different ethnic groups in the country will continue to agitate for self-determination, which is what OPC is also supporting.”