Civil society organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria have expressed reservations over the domination of the political space by the two main parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A cross-section of those who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, said the country was not ripe for two-party system.

Chairman, Transition Monitoring Group, Auwal Rafsanjani, said the situation had created a serious threat to multi-party democracy in Nigeria.

Rafsanjani said the two major political parties – APC and the PDP – have practically hijacked public offices and were also controlling the electoral process through their influence.

He said the situation had made options for Nigerians very limited to explore other political parties to vie for political offices and get their issues articulated and presented to the general public.

“The two parties use public tax payers’ money to control other smaller political parties…,” he said.