The Grand Administrator of the Ancient Mystical Order Rosae Crucis (AMORC) Kenneth Idiodi, has expressed concern over the state of the country particularly the non-serious disposition of Nigerians.

He maintained that Nigeria has not been making progress because her people are not serious and emphasised that when they decide to be serious, things will happen.

Dr Idiodi made this known in Calabar during a media briefing to mark the 43rd Eastern Regional Conclave of the organisation with the theme: “Spirituality for social Justice.”

According to him, “I’m very worried about the non-seriousness of Nigerians and the only thing wrong with Nigerians is that we are not serious.

“Anytime that Nigerians are serious, things happen. We have been pampered by God already with too much of natural, mineral and human resources, yet we waste these things.

“Have you come across any country where the people pay for darkness, this is non-seriousness.

“We have become so paralysed and disabled that we cannot win gold, silver, bronze or even wood. Yet amongst us, the disabled which we don’t take care of which is gross injustice, have been bringing medals for us; are we serious?”

He said if we can be a little more serious in our acts then the country can be made a better place. He called on Nigerians to ensure that only those wanted by the people can mount positions of authority and lead Nigerians in the next dispensation.

“If you want a better future, you work for it now. If you want Nigeria to be a better place you work for it. We have the best human beings in Nigeria.

“We focus all our minds that elections should be free and fair for better future of our people so that the world can be a better place,” he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, Host Grand Councillor for the organization, Mr. Kofi Ekanem, said man owns nothing here on earth as all material things are given to man freely by God, adding that it obligatory on man to share the material things he has with the rest of mankind.

Ekanem lamented the failure of societal values and urged Nigerians to shun hypocrisy and focus on core societal values by doing things at the right time.

He urged the participants to shun ethnicity, religious intolerance and other social vices destroying the unity of the society and warned those refusing to heed the call to be ready to face severe consequences when the time comes.

