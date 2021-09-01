The Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) says Nigeria is the largest egg producer in Africa, with annual production of 650 tonnes.

It also said Nigeria’s poultry population of 180 million birds is the second largest in Africa.

Prof. Eustace Iyayi, the Registrar of the institute, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at a news conference held in preparation for the joint annual meeting of NIAS and Animal Science Association of Nigeria (ASAN).

The conference, scheduled for September 5 to 9 in Uyo, has as its theme “Livestock Resilience in the post-COVID Era.”

Iyayi noted that Nigeria produced 300 tonnes of poultry meat yearly as well as contributing 25 per cent to the agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He disclosed that no fewer than 85 million Nigerians were involved in poultry agribusiness along the value chain.

The registrar, however, noted that the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the industry had been phenomenal with steep losses reported by farmers.

According to him, the feed sector has not been spared as two essential ingredients, maize and soybean, which cultivation and importation reduced drastically, further compounding the problems of the industry.

Iyayi explained that the conference would seek to address challenges plaguing the animal husbandry industry in the country. He decried that the challenges have been compounded by the advent of COVID-19 pandemic that has seriously imparted the animal husbandry industry in a very negative manner.

“The growth of Nigerian animal husbandry industry has been slow, has further been aggravated, apart from the COVID-19 pandemic, by factors such as insecurity, climate change, rising population and cost of other living expenses.

“This has left consumers with reduced disposable income to purchase animal foods…”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.