Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Chairman ofChristian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Akpen Leva has lamented that the country now organises more burials than celebration.

Leva stated this on Sunday when he led Christians in the state to match round the premises of NKST, Lortyer in Makurdi, the state capital to protest incessant killings of Christians in the country. The state CAN chairman who was addressing Christian adherents during the rally said Christians have lost faith in the Nigeria nation as nowhere is safe anymore.

“There is more mass burial in the country than celebration. No place is safe in Nigeria. There are records of killings everyday in all parts of the country, killings in Benue, Adamawa, Jos and other places. We are tired of killings.