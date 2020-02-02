Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Benue State Chairman ofChristian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Akpen Leva has lamented that the country now organises more burials than celebration.Leva stated this on Sunday when he led Christians in the state to match round the premises of NKST, Lortyer in Makurdi, the state capital to protest incessant killings of Christians in the country.
The state CAN chairman who was addressing Christian adherents during the rally said Christians have lost faith in the Nigeria nation as nowhere is safe anymore.“There is more mass burial in the country than celebration. No place is safe in Nigeria. There are records of killings everyday in all parts of the country, killings in Benue, Adamawa, Jos and other places. We are tired of killings.He regretted the gruesome manner in which the CAN president in Adamawa was killed stressing that nobody is secure in the country and Nigerians can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.
“Nigeria has more IDPs as a country than other nations; it is very unfortunate that this is happening in Nigeria. We as Christians need to pray for God’s intervention.”
Earlier, the vice chairman of CAN, Bishop Mike Angou in a his sermon entitled, “Be a prepared Christian” charged Christians to prepare for prayer, stating that with prayer enemies of Christians will be crushed.
The highpoint of the event was intense prayers bordering on security in Nigeria by the six blocks of CAN.
