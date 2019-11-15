The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said only a revolution will save Nigeria and launch her into the league of countries one could say as towing the paths of development.

Obi made the remarks during a ceremony at Baze University, Abuja.

Obi who spoke on the theme: “The Role of Young Nigerians in the Development of Sub-Saharan Africa”, said young Nigerians must be made to understand that nations that were doing well today went through revolution and that that was what Nigeria needed to drive development within the sub Saharan Africa.

Explaining the nature of the revolution, Obi said it was not the old type understood in terms of guns and cudgels, but the type that saw digital camera displacing manual ones; electric cars threatening to displace fuel-driven cars; knowledge economy displacing baggage economy; industries displacing manual production, among others.

Obi who advised the youths to remain committed to positive ideals, reminded them that one of the problems of Nigeria is the celebration of impunity, whereby Nigerians clap and dance with those destroying the country because of their ability to part with stolen money.