From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday raised the alarm over worsening insecurity in the country.

The lawmaker who spoke at the 10th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Umuahia themed “Let us rebuild and end this reproach” said the country was falling apart very fast and burning to death.

Delivering the Synod lecture entitled: “The role of Christian politician in nation-building” Ekweremadu, represented by National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Alex Ogbonnia, said the country was at crossroads and it was high time leaders urgently rescued it.

“Nigeria is burning, literally and figuratively. Put even more appropriately, we are at that juncture where we must rebuild or risk perishing. But God forbids that we perish.”

Ekweremadu regretted that reports of bloodletting, mass killings and kidnap for ransom had become the daily realities of Nigerians, adding that hunger was on the increase because insecurity had dislodged Nigerians from their legitimate businesses and farms.

“Hunger has enveloped our land because farmers cannot go to their farms. They are either killed or raped by arm-bearing militias or have their throats slit like rams as we witnessed in Zabarmari village in Borno State. Schools are no longer safe as they have been turned to sports ground by bandits, who kidnap, rape, and kill,” he added.

“The country is as divided and disjointed as never in our history. Ethno-religious conflagrations and killings at the slightest provocations have become a norm rather than an exception. Agitations fuelled by palpable social and political injustice pervade the land, as many parts now want out of the union than be slaves and second class citizens in a place that is supposed to be their fatherland.”