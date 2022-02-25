From Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers have not been achieved, but stressed that the country was on the right path to achieving it.

Buhari stated this, yesterday, in Abuja at the public presentation of a book: “Unfinished Greatest: Envisioning a New Nigeria” written by Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State Governor.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Buhari said: “The vision of our founding fathers have not been realised but it is work in progress. And that is why it is important that this book should be read and practicalised.”

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, appealed to Nigerians not to give up on the country as a result of the socio-political hitches, adding that in no distance time, the problems would be surmounted.

He said the agitation for secession should be relaxed, demanding that all hands should be on deck to better the country.

“First is the question of why Nigeria with all her potential has not attained greatness. I think Nigeria has done well so far since independence.

“As an individual, I believe that Nigeria is a country marked for greatness, that is the reason why as the convener of Nigeria Prays, I led like-minded individuals and all groups to pray without ceasing for the good of our land.”

Fayemi, who doubles as chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), expressed worry over what he called ‘inflammatory partisanship’ adopted by some political office holders and opposition, to score cheap political points.

He charged leaders at all levels to sustain the tempo of good governance even in the face of difficulties in order not to dampen the morale of citizens.

Guest Speaker, Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi, submitted that the continent should reject dictation from “intercontinental power”, adding that Africa should look within to address its problems.

The event was attended by former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; governors of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; Lagos, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu; Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Kwara , Abdulrahman Adbulrazag; Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.