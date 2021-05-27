From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has raised the alarm that Nigeria is at the brinks and all and sundry must act in the interest of the country to prevent its disintegration.

President, YCE, Justice ‘Demola Bakre, who was supported by the Secretary-General of the council, Dr. Kunle Olajide, gave the warning in a communique issued at the end of a meeting held by the council at Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday.

The elders stated that the 1999 Constitution must be withdrawn and replaced with a new constitution on the grounds that it was not the people’s constitution.

“The 1999 Constitution is a document deliberately written for the political leadership elite that constitute less than five per cent of the population. Will the National Assembly restrict itself out of this opulence state; all the current attempts of the ruling class, elite, the National Assembly in current constitutional amendments?

“The position of the southern governors are futile attempts to preserve the status quo because they are the beneficiaries of the present system. A new federal constitution written by the Nigerian people with the experience of the last 60 years must replace the 1999 contraption.

“YCE urges that National Assembly, to as a matter of urgency, pass a Halt Bill that will impute referendum into the 1999 Constitution. Bill for the creation of Constituent Assembly Commission to chart and direct the way forward to have stakeholders in Nigerian project, propose and write a new constitution for Nigerians. The document will therefore be placed before the Nigerian people on a referendum.

“Halt the present ritualistic fifth attempt at amending this dysfunctional constitution now.YCE appeals to the President, and all political leaders to realise that Nigeria is now on the brink. We must all act in the interest of our nation.”