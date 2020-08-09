Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, Anglican Communion, and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Revd Alexander Ibezim, yesterday, said that Nigeria was on the brink of collapse.

He said that if positive reformations in all areas of the country’s national life were not put in place very quickly, the situation of the country would go from bad to worse.

This was contained in the Archbishop’s Charge delivered by the prelate at the 1st session of the 12th synod of Awka Diocese themed: ‘The God of Eternal Destiny and His Major Attributes’ holding at All Saints, Amaenyi, Awka.

“Nigeria, right now, is on the verge of collapse. So many things are not done right. We are not sure what is happening in the presidency. The Upper and Lower chambers of the National Assembly are not forthcoming with reformative laws.

“And worse still, persons are slaughtered on daily basis as Fulani herders and the Boko Haram group terrorize the peace of the nation, yet nothing is done about it,” he lamented.

The prelate bemoaned the fact that many youths have signed up for crime out of frustration because the situation of things in the country has not allowed them to make headway.

“Every year we graduate thousands and millions of students from different higher institutions with little opportunity for employment. Most of these youths end up frustrated and some of them become kidnappers, armed robbers, fraudsters, child traffickers and terrorists in order to survive.

“When you fail as a nation to provide a good environment for the young citizens, you are simply calling for trouble and it is not a palatable result. We urge the government to wake up to these realities,” Ibezim said.