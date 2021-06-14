From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Social Democratic Party (SDP) has lamented what it described as the deplorable state of Nigeria, saying the country may collapse anytime soon if urgent and guided actions are not taken to salvage it.

Chairman of the party in Anambra State, Webster Okonkwo, at a press briefing in Awka at the weekend, said the foundation for a new and prosperous Nigeria laid by the party on June 12, 1993 had been totally destroyed.

“Today, the corporate existence of Nigeria is under increasing threat as the foundation for a new and prosperous Nigeria laid on June 12, 1993 has been totally destroyed, dismantled and shattered.

“The aftermath is hunger, starvation, poverty, banditry, religious extremism, insurgency and other vices competing fiercely with one another to destroy the very fabrics of this great nation.

“But, in the midst of all these, a new Nigeria is possible. It is possible to rebuild the foundation of this country on the stronghold of justice and fairness. It is possible to enthrone honesty, transparency and good governance in this country.

“It is also possible to re-establish the bonds that held us together as a nation and rekindle our hopes and aspirations for greatness. Yes, that possibility is alive in the SDP,” he said.