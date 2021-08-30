From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The newly elevated Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese of Methodist Church Nigeria, Livinus Onuagha, has declared Nigeria, as a country only existing in name.

Onuagha, who was former bishop, Methodist Church Nigeria, Onitsha Diocese, made the declaration at St. Andrew’s Church, Awada Obosi, Anambra State, when priests from the Onitsha Diocese organised a reception in his honour for the new elevation.

He said Nigeria had been divided, adding that experts had already pronounced it so.

Quoting a literary legend, Chinua Achebe, he said those who were supposed to hold Nigeria together had put knife to what held the country together leading ‘things to fall apart and the centre could not hold again.’

“Must President Muhammadu Buhari be told to protect Nigerians? What did he take as his oath of office? Banditry is now a great trade in Nigeria.

“Look at the massacre in Jos and the president keeps quiet only for the security operatives to react when the youths decided to defend the people. Human lives have become nothing in Nigeria. And you cannot advise the Federal Government because the man in charge and his people have a mindset,” he said.

The archbishop wondered what the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was waiting for before it could rise to the occasion to say no to what he described as holocaust sweeping across the country.

“Christian leaders are keeping quiet. What is the CAN doing? If all the religious leaders could come out en masse whether Catholic, Pentecostal, Anglican and whatever denomination, indeed, all church leaders and stage a nationwide protest for the whole world to hear them, that would be a good step in the right direction, “ he said.

The archbishop said his support for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, hinged on the fact that Kanu is the Moses of the present generation of the Igbo.

“Let them let us go because it is even in their own advantage because we will be exporting a lot of things to them as we are highly enterprising.

“Our governors keep quite because they are getting peanuts from the centre. The economy of South East can receive a boom if railway lines are built crisscrossing the major cities in the zone.

“The Nigerian military has been compromised. How can bandits swoop on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), kill three Christian military officers and escape just like that. People are being killed like rats every day and you want me to be happy as a religious leader. No. That is too bad,” he said.

The archbishop said going to Okigwe Archdiocese was like sending him back to his root which, he said, would offer him the opportunity to put in his best to reposition the place.

He said his becoming an archbishop was divine as there was no struggle for it.

“God told me I was not competing with anybody, that I should walk at my own pace. My elevation to the position of an archbishop witnessed the hand of God in it and what God has destined can never be changed by any man. I thank the Prelate, Samuel Uche, and every other person God used to elevate me and I promise, I will never disappoint anybody. I give God the glory,” he said.

Lay President of the Onitsha Diocese, Onyeka Nwulor, who flanked the archbishop in the course of the interview, said the election of Onuagha was unopposed and the hand of God as he witnessed it, saying the Onitsha Diocese was very excited.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.