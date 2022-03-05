From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Power,Abubakar Aliyu has said that Nigeria is a treasure opened for both foreign and domestic investors.

Aliyu said this at the national conference of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficacy Associations-Alliance ,themed ” Optimizin opportunities in energy transition value chain” held in Abuja, yesterday.

The Minister explained that Nigeria is endowed with lots of business opportunities which have been ignored for too long, adding that for the country to regain its lost glory, there must be unity in goal, irrespective of tribe or religion.

“We left our infrastructure not attended to for too long. It is time for us to double our efforts. So many countries have left us while we were asleep. Those countries we used to help at 70s. All the things that are been told here,we have the strength to achieve it, only if we come together as a country to look positively.

“Our major challenge now is how to fund these projects. The challenges present themselves as business opportunities for people to come and invest. Nigeria is a treasure and we have opened our treasure for investors. We have a lot of opportunities in this country,he said.

Prof. Abubakar Sani Sambo, chairman BoT, REEEAA earlier in his remarks stated that this is the best time to address energy transition problem in Nigeria.

He said:” the theme of this conference is apt and timely because there is no better time to address Energy Transition in Nigeria than now, taking cognisance of the transformation taking place in the sector, especially the coming into being of the Climate Change Act, the Energy Transition Policy, and other Bills before the legislature; Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Bill, the Energy Commissiom Amendment Bill and the Electric Power Sector Reform Amendment Bill.

He, then appreciated the Minister for finding out time to be with the association at their conference and pledged that all the findings gathered from the meeting would be properly put in to consideration.