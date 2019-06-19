Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigerian para-athletes have commenced camping ahead of the forthcoming African Para Championship slated to hold in Tunisia this month.

London 2012 Paralympian, Unyime Christopher Uwak, who is also in camp assured that they are battle-ready for the challenge in Tunis.

“It is every athletes dream to make the cut to Tokyo, so we know what is at stake and we would ensure we make the country proud. “So far, the camping is on in Lagos. We training at the National Stadium and we are scheduled to depart the country for Tunisia on Monday, June 24,” Doha, Qatar World Championship star informed.

Other athletes in camp are Paralympics gold medalist, Lauretta Onye, Ifeanyi Christian and Ifeyinwa Flora.

Nigeria will vie for honours in 100m, 200m, 400m and shot put. The championship is the final qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.