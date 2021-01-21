By Henry Uche

The Nigerian – American Chamber Of Commerce (NACC) has said Nigeria remains optimistic to enjoy bilateral business relationship from new US administration. The Director General of the Chamber, Olusola Obadimu, made this known through a telephone chat yesterday.

Obadimu said America already has a window of preferential treatment open to exporters in several African countries, Nigeria inclusive, to encourage exports of non-oil and agricultural products into the United States under the AGOA Act, noting that programmes between the two countries are in the pipeline to better the lot of business people under NACC purview.

“We have always have American envoys that are passionate about Nigeria, its development, people and even culture. All these have contributed positively to the good bilateral relations we have always enjoyed with the United States over the years. We will expect Nigeria to continue enjoying this warm relations under the tenure of President Joe Biden,

Obadimu added that Competitive Price and quality of goods and services are indispensable of Nigeria would explore the advantage of African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). He continued, “Nigeria can only take advantage of AFCFTA if our goods and services are available on a competitive note, both on quality and price.