The Nigerian government through the Ministry of Transport, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Ports Authority, Marine Police Interpol, the oil and shipping industries have formed a Joint Working Group (JWG) to accelerate efforts to tackle maritime security threats in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

Other members of the group include international shipping groups like International Chambers Shipping, BIMCO, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO and the Nigerian Shipowners’ Association. The Joint Working Group was established in May 2020 to facilitate coordination between government and industry and align efforts to deter and respond to incidents of piracy and armed robbery in Nigerian territorial waters and EEZ.

The NIMASA/Industry Working Group (NIWG) is the first coordinated effort between industry and the Nigerian Government (represented by NIMASA, Ministry of Transport, Nigerian Navy, Interpol, Marine Police, Customs and Nigerian Ports Authority) to address the issues of maritime security. In a statement signed by Head of Public Relation of NIMASA, Mr Philip Kyanet, said that interaction will be facilitated between the stakeholders, pursuing projects through mutual collaboration, and enhancing transparency between government and industry in addressing the shared goal of achieving the permanent prevention of piracy and armed robbery in the region.

By extension, ensuring the safety of seafarers and shipping operations in the region will enable Nigeria and other coastal states in the Eastern Gulf of Guinea to realise the full potential of their Blue Economies.