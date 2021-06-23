By Adewale Sanyaolu

TotalEnergies has announced plans to spend $60 billion in renewable projects across countries where it operates, including Nigeria.

Executive General Manager, Total Country Services, Mrs. Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, disclosed this at a virtual media parley on the company’s name change held in Lagos yesterday.

Recall that the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, had in May, said the company’s ambition is to be world-class player in the energy transition, saying that remained why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies.

The Executive General Manager hinted that Total Companies in Nigeria is currently working together with local regulators and shareholders to adapt the name change of the broad energy company it wants to be.

Popoola-Mordi explained that the challenge of the present and future world is the need for more energy but lower or zero carbon emission.

She noted that because energy is life and a source of progress, the company needs everyone’s active involvement to carry out this transformation.

‘‘To create a better and safer world is not only for TotalEnergies, but for us all. Our mandate is to provide affordable, reliable and clean energy. This can only be successful if you come along as partners in this journey to make the world a better place,’’.

She disclosed further that the $60 billion investment in renewable projects would cut across biofuels production, gas and power, biogas production and electric vehicles charge points.

Specifically, she said the company plans to be among the world’s top five in renewable energies by 2030 and would be increasing its gas and power customers from five million that it was in 2020 to 12 million by 2025 while biogas production will increase from 500 gigawatts hours a year to 6,000 by 2030.

Others are; increase in biofuels production from 0.3 million tons per year in 2020 to five million tons per year in 2030 and increase in electric vehicles from 21,000 in 2020 to 150,000by 2025.

‘‘Our new logo shows our movement from and the strategic line of our investment. Total is investing in the seven energies from oil red to sun yellow, through blue for gas and electricity and green shades for hydrogen, biomass and wind,’’.

She disclosed that Total’s mission is to produce and supply energies, adding that it wants to meet the challenge of the 21st century and play an active role in the transformation that is underway in the energy industry, by remaking itself and becoming a broad energy company.

The Total Country Services Manager said TotalEnergies has become a company that is expanding in the production, transportation, trading and distribution of responsible energies to the end customer, in the belief that this integrated broad-energy strategy will constitute a value-creating competitive advantage for all its stakeholders in the long term, and thereby ensure the company’s future health.