Nigeria is set to break new grounds in the nuclear energy space as ROSATOM – Russia’s state-run nuclear energy corporation, has invited students and young professionals across the country to feature in the fifth edition of its annual online video competition.

Tagged “Atoms for Africa”, the competition is also facilitated by EnerConnect as well as the African Young Generation in Nuclear and South African Young Nuclear Professionals Society.

Billed to run until September 30, 2019, this edition is devoted towards supporting interest in nuclear research and capabilities among young Nigerian and African scientists at large. Participants are required to research how innovative use of nuclear technologies can assist in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) in Africa.

To compete, participants will have to make a short video about their findings on the topic and share on Facebook.

A two stage judging process will be used to select the winning teams, an independent jury made up of nuclear professionals and experts on sustainability topics will select the top ten videos and the general public will be invited to vote for the best video on the Rosatom Africa Facebook page.

The award ceremony will take place within 2 African Nuclear Youth Summits to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa in early October 2019.

Competitors who created the top two videos will win an all-expenses paid trip to Russia in November 2019. The trip to Russia for winning teams will include visits to well-known Moscow landmarks, Russia state-of-the-art nuclear facilities, top nuclear universities as well as other scientific and technological facilities.