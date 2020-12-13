From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lamented the death of its member, Samuel Nda-Isaiah, describing his death as a lost of an icon.
In a statement issued by Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed on behalf of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Commitee, the ruling party noted that he was a faithful party man, dedicated to its ideals and fought for it strongly and passionately.
APC further noted that he was instrumental to the journey that brought the party to its formation and ultimately the growths achieved in the past six years.
“APC has received the news of the death of the Sam Nda-Isaiah with shock, a heavy heart, and grieving. Nda-Isaiah was a faithful party man, dedicated to the ideals we stood for, and fought for them strongly and passionately.
“In fact, he took the great leap to aﬃrm the ideals he believed in by seeking to be the party’s presidential ﬂag bearer in our 2014 presidential primary. He was part and parcel of the journey that brought our party to its formation and ultimately the growth we have achieved in the last six years.
“Whenever the party gave tasks to Sam, they were carried out dutifully and with the highest sense of responsibility; this indeed was the classic Sam. A hard worker who was passionate about the growth and development of his community, party and his country.
“Nda-Isaiah set industry standards as a media practitioner and publisher. He is forever a reference point for media practitioners in Nigeria. Like the moto of his newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, “For God and Country”, Sam Nda-Isaiah was driven by faithfulness to God and patriotism to country in whatever decision he took. And Nigeria, as a country has been beter because of Sam.
“The country has lost a man full to the brim of ideas and solutions. Unfortunately, we have lost him at a time the nation needs his contributions more than ever.
“The Chairman and Members of the Caretaker Commitee deeply mourn this great loss and extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the media Industry. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” APC noted in the statementrajectory.
Leave a Reply