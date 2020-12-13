From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lamented the death of its member, Samuel Nda-Isaiah, describing his death as a lost of an icon.

In a statement issued by Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed on behalf of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Commitee, the ruling party noted that he was a faithful party man, dedicated to its ideals and fought for it strongly and passionately.

APC further noted that he was instrumental to the journey that brought the party to its formation and ultimately the growths achieved in the past six years.

“APC has received the news of the death of the Sam Nda-Isaiah with shock, a heavy heart, and grieving. Nda-Isaiah was a faithful party man, dedicated to the ideals we stood for, and fought for them strongly and passionately.