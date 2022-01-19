Nigeria women hockey team continues their impressive performance in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana with a valuable win on Tuesday afternoon, BSNsports.com.ng can report.

Nigeria was paired against host Ghana and took the Ghanaian ladies extra efforts to secure a 2-2 draw against Nigeria.

The Nigerian hockey team bounced back yesterday to defeat debutant Zambia 2-1.

The Southern African country put in a superlative performance but it was Nigeria women that clinched the game.

The Nigeria side will face Kenya in their third game in the group today.