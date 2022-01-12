Nigeria went into the game as the slight under-dogs, but they were dominant from start to finish to start their 2021 Africa Cup of Nation with an important win

Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero as Nigeria kicked off their quest for a fourth AFCON title with a 1-0 win over Egypt at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Moses Simon, Joe Aribo and Iheanacho caused their opposition all manner of problems and should really have added to the scoreline. The Leicester star in particular could well have had a hat-trick had his touch not deserted him.

Nigeria went into the competition with doubts surrounding the team due to a far from ideal preparation. But the poor preparation did not have an effect on the team as it outclassed the seven-time AFCON kings from start to finish.