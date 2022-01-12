Nigeria went into the game as the slight under-dogs, but they were dominant from start to finish to start their 2021 Africa Cup of Nation with an important win
Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero as Nigeria kicked off their quest for a fourth AFCON title with a 1-0 win over Egypt at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium on Tuesday evening.
Moses Simon, Joe Aribo and Iheanacho caused their opposition all manner of problems and should really have added to the scoreline. The Leicester star in particular could well have had a hat-trick had his touch not deserted him.
Nigeria went into the competition with doubts surrounding the team due to a far from ideal preparation. But the poor preparation did not have an effect on the team as it outclassed the seven-time AFCON kings from start to finish.
Iheanacho’s performance up front will be a welcome relief to Super Eagles supporters, with fellow Nigeria strikers,
Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis and Odion Ighalo all forced out of the squad for Cameroon.
Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah, who has reaffirmed his desire to stay at Anfield, repeatedly found himself isolated up front as Nigeria dictated the match’s tempo.
The forward was played through by substitute Ahmed Sayed with 20 minutes remaining but his mishit shot was saved by the legs of Nigeria keeper Maduka Okoye.
Nigeria will face Sudan on Saturday while Egypt take on Guinea-Bissau same day.
