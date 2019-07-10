Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Coordinator, National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme, Dr. Adebola Lawnson, has said that over $300 million is required to close funding gap for Tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria by 2030.

He also raised the alarm over rising case of TB among children under the age of five, attributing it to malnutrition, exposure to untidy environment and over population.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the TB National Coordinator, represented by Dr. Ahmed Ozi, said that Nigeria currently enjoy 24 percent funding and most of the funding comes from private individuals.

He disclosed that Lagos has the highest burden of TB in Nigeria, and the reason was largely due to high population, high congregate settings and political will.

The Chairman, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Prof. Lovett Lawson, who spoke on the forthcoming National TB Conference with the theme “Building Stronger Partnership to end TB in Nigeria” expressed worry that in spite of several efforts, the case of TB has not dropped as anticipated.