Judex Oloro, Calabar

Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Tunde Adeleye, has declared that Nigeria is overdue for total restructuring.

He added that the current concentration of power at the centre has brought injustice and marginalisation resulting in a failing state.

Adeleye said during the 2019 Synod of the Anglican Communion at Cathedral Church, Calabar, that the federal system is ridiculous and has grounded the socio-political and economic developments of the country.

He said: “Nigeria is ripe for restructuring. The present structure is obsolete and cannot carry us far. There is now injustice, there is marginalisation, resulting to a failing state. We, therefore, need to redesign Nigeria.

“The present unitary system of government camouflaged and self-styled federal systems falsehood. The centre is too powerful.

“We require decentralisation of powers in which some powers in the exclusive lists of the constitution should either be shared with state government or handed over to them.

“The states and local governments are marginalised. So, it is time we allowed states to manage their resources and only pay royalty to the Federal Government.”

Adeleye, who doubles as the chairman of Christian Council of Nigeria, South South zone, endorsed the call for state police, which he said is the solutions to myriad of security challenges in various communities.

He said: “We believe the establishment of state police in Nigeria will be accepted by everyone. This is a strategy of policing would focus on building ties and working closely with local communities. Already, it is being practised in civilised countries across the globe.

“Besides, it would help to curb the rising tide of insecurity and other social vices since the state police is the closest reach of the community. Again, it would help to create employment for the youths.”

He decried the attitude of the current administration which brazenly promotes one religion over and above others, adding that there are fears that Nigeria is gradually being Islamised.