From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, passed a damning verdict on Nigeria’s security situation, saying nothing is safe.

CAN Secretary General, Joseph Daramola, stated this at a press briefing organised by African Union ECOSOCC Nigeria.

Daramola, who spoke on behalf of CAN President, Revd Samson Ayokunle, said: “This country, at this time, is known to be insecure in all aspects, be it politically, economically, socially and religiously. Nigeria is polarised with insecurity caused by corruption. No facet of life is secure. Everyone is afraid; afraid to sleep in their houses, afraid to go out of their houses, afraid to go to their places of worship, workers afraid to go to work, parents afraid to send their children to school, students afraid to go to class or being in school. And lately, husbands and wives are afraid of each other. There are security concerns everywhere. This country is overwhelmed by insecurity. There is apprehension everywhere. Hopes have been lost and dashed. There is no trust any longer anywhere.”

Daramola said to move forward, there was need to check the proliferation of arms and ensure enforcement of human rights as enshrined in the constitution, obedience to the tenets and principle of equity, justice and entrusting women with more political powers.

He said women had a great role to play in conflict resolution, and special and important role to play in the lives of men and the nation.

Nigerian Representative of the AU-ECOSOCC, Dr. Tunji John Asaolu, said the event was aimed at re-building and strengthening women’s leadership in playing more active roles in Africa’s transformation in line with the African Union vision.

National Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Othman Ngelzarma, appealed for special attention in supporting women pastoralists.