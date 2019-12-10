Ngozi Nwoke

A judge in the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, Justice Olubunmi Oyewole has acknowledged the contributions of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to the production of manpower that once governed the country and also at the helm of affairs of some firms.

Justice Oyewole, who delivered the 33rd convocation lecture of YABATECH titled: “Ethical values, good governance, and nation-building”, acknowledged the debt of gratitude the nation owes the citadel of learning.

He disclosed that YABATECH as the first tertiary institution in the country has contributed positively to nation-building by producing men and women who at one time governed the country or where chief executive officers of big firms.

According to him, the college has produced enviable technocrats across the professions, who set standards for succeeding generations.

Justice Oyewole mentioned the likes of Justice Akinola Aguda, late Prof Oilkoye Ransome Kuti, and eminent personalities such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Late Rear Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, Cyprian Ekwensi, and Mr. Fola Adeola (banking) that attended the institution at one time or the other.

His words: The rarefied height attained by YABATECH was such that by the beginning of the 80s when my generation left secondary school, YABATECH was the place to study certain programmes, ahead of any university. This was the period when only those unable to compete went abroad to study.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government says the curricula of polytechnics and other tertiary institutions are currently being reviewed to include entrepreneurship education and skills acquisition.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu disclosed this at the convocation ceremony of YABATECH in which 8,411 graduates bagged certificate, national and higher national diplomas.

No few than 245 graduates of the institution bagged distinctions in various disciplines at the convocation for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Adamu said: “It is worthy to note that the curricula of the polytechnics and indeed all tertiary institutions are being reviewed and developed to include entrepreneurship education and skills acquisition as contained in the (MSP).’’

Represented by the Director of Tertiary Education, Dr. Joel Samuel Ojo, Mallam Adamu admonished graduands on the continuity to represent the college’s legacy in their various careers.

YABATECH Governing Council chairman, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, called for the continuation of synergy between the college and the alumni to ensure sustainable development in the institution.

He assured parents and the public that the college will continue to make relentless efforts to drive a fairly stable academic calendar, provide a peaceful and conducive environment for teaching and learning as well as encourage noble interaction amongst students.

While commending the graduates for their academic success, the Rector of the college, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, disclosed that 2,064 other students graduated with Upper Credit out of 8,411.

He urged them to pursue various entrepreneurial skills in order to be self-reliant and gainfully employed as their acquired skills can serve as a key to their employment.

Omokungbe, an engineer, lauded the Federal Government for its consistent efforts in delivering quality tertiary education to the teeming youths in the country. He announced that the college will continue to promote academic excellence to ensure the learning and teaching method is enhanced.