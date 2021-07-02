The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has pledged to sustain interaction with the Pakistani armed forces towards supporting the defence capability of Nigerian armed forces.

Irabor stated this at the Gala Night organised by the Defence Headquarters in honour of the Chairman, Pakistani Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen. Nadeem Raza, and his entourage on Thursday in Abuja.

Raza, in company of his wife, Syeda and some top Pakistani military officers are in Nigeria on official visit to the nation’s defence establishment.

During his visit to the Defence and Army Headquarters, Raza pledged to enhance defence cooperation with Nigeria towards sharing experiences on best way to tackle the current security challenges in Nigeria.

According to Irabor, the visit by the Pakistani military chief is about an exchange of ideas to benefit the two countries’ armed forces.

“I believe that as you depart, this interaction will not end, we will be indeed advancing the course of the resolutions that we have had together,” he said.

Raza thanked the CDS for the reception and hospitality, saying that he expected to receive the Nigerian military in Pakistan soon.

He said he had fruitful engagements with the defence and services chiefs and well as heads of defence establishments to see how they could collaborate.

He said that one key area of the interaction bothered on the need to train more officers of the Nigerian armed forces in Pakistan going forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gala nite was attended by the Pakistani Ambassador to Nigeria and his wife.

Also in attendance are the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya and his wife, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo and his wife as well as the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and his wife.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj.-Gen. Samuel Adebayo, the Commandant, National Defence College, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji and principal staff officers from defence and services headquarters were also in attendance.(NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.