President of Para Powerlifting Federation Nigeria (PPFN), Queen Uboh-Idris, has resigned after the hosting of World Cup in Abuja.

After the programme ended on Friday, journalists who wanted to speak to her on why she took such a decision, were barred by her family members while her bouncers threatened to break the cameras of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

Before the world cup began, the camp of the Federation was already divided following the removal of the technical director who was replaced by Uboh because the power para lifters are seeking the previous payments the federation promised them.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria dominated the competition by winning the highest number of gold.