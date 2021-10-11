From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nigeria joined other countries on Monday in a high-level commemorative meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the First Conference of Non-Aligned Countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed Nigeria’s participation at the event holding in Belgrade, Serbia, on Facebook.

The two-day high-level meeting, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was co-hosted by the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and current Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Ilham Aliyev.

The Nigerian delegation to the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said, was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, represented by the Director, Foreign Service Inspectorate, Ambassador Shuaibu Adamu.

Other members of the delegation included the Nigerian Ambassador to Serbia (resident in Hungary), Ambassador Modupe Irele; and the Nigerian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador George Edokpa.

The Non-Aligned Movement is made up of a forum of 120 developing countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

The countries, apart from the United Nations, are the largest grouping of states in the global community.

