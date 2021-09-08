The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is to partner with South Africa to explore areas of mutual benefits in youth, sports, Culture and educational development.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare disclosed this in his office in Abuja when the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Thamsanga Mseleka, paid him a courtesy call.

He said that both countries had a long history of mutual bilateral relationship which can be further explored to enhance socio-economic development.

Dare stated; “Clearly, history bears you out that both countries have long standing diplomatic relationship. We have however recently seen a number of unpleasant occurrences that has drawn both countries back to the table to fashion out a part way of resolution.

This involved mostly Youth who were the victims.

