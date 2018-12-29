The event was the second time Saraki would be reaching out to the Christian community this year, according to the coordinator of the programme, Oye Adetula

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has admonished Christians in Nigeria to intensify prayers for the peace of the nation, saying that the nation is passing through a turbulent period.

Saraki made the call in Ilorin, Kwara State at a programme organised to felicitate with the Christian community during the Yuletide period.

The programme included dipastribution of food items to Christian men and women in the state.

The Senate president who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Gbenga Makanjuola, expressed gratitude for the support and reception he had so far received from the Christian community and requested for their continued association.

“We know what is happening in Nigerian today; we need peace because that is the first thing before anything else. We plead with our fathers and mothers to continue to pray for Nigeria, that God will restore the glory of Nigeria,” he said.

The essence of the gathering, according to Makanjuola was for Saraki to extend his brotherliness and goodwill to Christians because “he believes that as a leader in Nigeria, he needs to felicitate with people of his constituency.”

Makanjuola also promised on behalf of his boss to set up a committee that would work in conjunction with the body of Christ in creating awareness and dealing with the issue of drug abuse now rampant among youths.

He said: “By the grace of God, this is the beginning of good things to come to you. The senate president appreciates the Christian community in Kwara State. I am not here to make sweet talks but all the points you raised will be looked into, and there is none of the requests that won’t be attended to.

“On the issue of drug abuse, I know very well that Dr. Saraki about six months ago launched the anti-drug campaign in Edo State and all that is left is to domesticate it here in Kwara. We will see how to set up a committee in partnership with the Christian community.”

About 2000 women, widows and men benefited from the programme which was attended by many religious leaders.

The event was the second time Saraki would be reaching out to the Christian community this year, according to the coordinator of the programme, Oye Adetula, a Senior Legislative Aide to the Senate President.