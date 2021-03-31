From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A Nigerian-born professor of Medicine, Iyalla Elvis Peterside, has emerged one of America’s Best Physicians for year 2020.

A source from the Nigerian community in Philadelphia told Daily Sun that the US National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com, named Peterside to the prestigious honour roll.

Peterside, professor of paediatrics and neonatology at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, is a consultant at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia considered one of the best children’s hospitals in the world where he has worked for over 20 years.

“Nigerians in diaspora, fuelled by passion to succeed, make global impact and the inherent resilience in them continue to record phenomenal successes on international scale in a wide range of fields. The latest is Prof. Iyalla Elvis Peterside, a Nigerian born medical doctor who has been named one of America’s Best Physicians for the year 2020 by the US National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com,”the source said.

In a congratulatory message, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, on its Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov, said: “Dr Peterside has been awarded America’s Best Physicians for the year 2020 by the US National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com.Congratulations.”

Peterside, until recently, was medical director,Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and President, Philadelphia Perinatal Society.