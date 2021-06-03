Coach Rafiu Salami has picked sixteen players who will represent Nigeria in the Africa Women Handball Championship, which is slated to hold from June 6.

Leading the team is Benue Queen’s left back, Dorathy Nyagh alongside Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2020 best goalkeeper, Toyin Yusuf of Plateau Peacocks.

The duo of Prudent Energy Handball Premier League Champions, Adorable Angels of Kwara Muhinat Yusuf and Wuruola Nuhu are included while Edo Dynamos duo Alaska Palang and Daina Saaloo make the cut.

Safety Babes quartet of Patience Amodu, Chisom Umeh, Ruth Ojo Iko and Taiwo Raji are included while Benin Republic based players; Rachael Ovetuo and Mercy Audu are the only foreign based players to make the final team list.

The National Women Senior Handball Team have been undergoing intensive training under the tutorship of Coach Rafiu Salami and his assistant Coach Yusuf Abdukadir for over a month at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment in Abuja and have played series of friendly matches to tune up for the match.