From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC),

Rev. Yakubu Pam said Nigeria has the most organized and efficient pilgrimage body that work for the spiritual growth and prosperity of its people.

Rev. Pam said this in a press statement after he hosted the Assistant General Overseer and Coordinator of the Northern Region of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyem.

He noted that the influx of Christians

and Muslims to the Holy Land of Israel and Mecca to pray for the peace and unity of the country was what necessitated Federal Government to establish both NCPC and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria

(NAHCON) to coordinate and regulate the activities of Pilgrimage in Nigeria.

Rev. Pam commended those who Initiated the two pilgrimage bodies

as well as President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the Pilgrimage in the country.

He said the Commission is willing to partner with all Churches to promote the Christian faith and foster peace and unity with other brethren in the country.

Rev. Pam explained that the Commission would continue to encourage

Pastors to preach messages that would elicit the interest of Christians to

embark on Holy Pilgrimage.

He further reiterated the fact that the Commission by its Act empowers it

to coordinate pilgrimages to Israel and other Holy sites around the world

such as Greece and Rome.

He urged Pastor Odeyem to use his reach to appeal to his faithful to buy into Pilgrimage and encourage self sponsorship of intending pilgrims.

Rev. Pam intimated the Cleric that the Commission usually interfaces with various Church leaders in order to bring them closer to the Commission and chart a new cause for Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria in line with the Commission’s mandate.