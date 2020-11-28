By Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam said the 2020 Nigeria pilgrims will be airlifted from the Yakubu Gowon Airport Jos to Israel.

He noted that every arrangement has been put in place at the Airport, apart from few challenges which would be addressed by Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

Rev. Pam stated this yesterday during the inspection of facilities at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Haipang Jos with the Secretary to the Government of Plateau, Prof. Danladi Atu and said there will be no need for pilgrims to travel to Abuja before taking off to Israel.

“My joy is that pilgrims will travel to Israel for 2020 pilgrimage from the Yakubu Gowo Airport Jos and by the grace of God the 2020 pilgrimage traveling from Nigeria to Israel will no more go to Abuja. We will pick our pilgrims directly from Jos to Israel.

“I am quite satisfy with what my eyes have seen today and I will say the Airport is ready, although we have just few challenges which the Governor will take care of them.”

The Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu said it has been in the heart of Governor Simon Lalong to have international flight at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Haipang.

He said government will look into the challenges of furniture and scanning machines that is lacking at the Airport.

“It has been in the heart of Governor Simon Lalong for this Airport to have international flight, he has being driving that process right from when he became Governor in 2015.

“He has come for several personal visit and he has done his follow up with the Federal Agency responsible for this. We will do our best as a government despite the scarce resources.

“We will do our best to meet up with the basic requirements that are required at the Airport. The Governor is willing and pushing enough to to ensure that there is international flight at the Yakubu Gowon Airport.”

The Manager of Yakubu Gowon Airport, Mr. Ayinla Olufemi said apart from the furnitures and scanning machine that is lacking at the Airport, every facility has been put in place.

“We have just few challenges based on the inspection the challenges,we just need furnitures and scanning machine and government has promised to look into it, aside that everything is in place.”

Mr. Olufemi who conducted the NCPC delegation round the Airport, inspected the departure hall, airport clinic, the VIP and the conveyor belt where the passengers luggages will pass through which had been installed among others.