By Emma Jemegah

The 9th edition of the annual Nigeria Pitch Awards will hold in March 2023, organisers have disclosed.

At a media parley yesterday in Lagos, the President of Nigeria Pitch Awards, Dr Shina Phillips said the voting process would begin on December 1 through January 16, 2023 while the nominees would be announced on February 21, 2023.

According to Phillips, he said with the active support of its partners, the organisers have continued to sustain the platform, which rewards footballers, administrators, coaches, clubs, sponsors and journalists for their industry, commitment and passion for the game in the country.

“As the organisers of this prestigious awards, we remain committed to our core principles of credibility, transparency and integrity. From inception, we set out by adopting a voting system that is transparent and our partners have remained committed to the success of the Nigeria Pitch Awards,” he said.