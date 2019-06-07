The Chief Executive Officer of Match Makers Consult, organizers of Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips has revealed that the prestigious awards, ranked among the best 10 in Nigeria, is an inspiration from God.

This Saturday, the city of Asaba in Delta State hosts the sixth edition, where top players like Musa Ahmed, Wilfred Ndidi and Odion Ighalo will fight for the golden crown of King of Football in Nigeria among chains of other awards for the night. And Philips said he felt fulfilled.

“The Nigeria Pitch Awards is a dream inspired by God,” Philips said. “It is an inspiration from God that led to the institution of the Nigeria Pitch Awards to reward those, who bring happiness and joy to Nigerians.

“I can’t recall the exact moment I thought about awards. However, I have often drawn my inspiration from God. I believe I was inspired to initiate a rewarding system by the way of Nigeria Pitch Awards.

“When you look at the other sectors in Nigeria, how they honour and celebrate their heroes, you feel there is a need to institute this awards to celebrate the Nigerian football players, those who administer the game, those who daily report the game, administrators and other mentors alike.

“As a matter of fact, the Nigeria Pitch Awards is initiated to carter for those who are players on and off the Pitch.”

Philips said in spite of the multi-cultural, geo-political and religious biases, football had played a major role in uniting Nigeria.