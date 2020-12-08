Organisers have announced plans to hold the 7th Award Ceremony of the prestigious Nigeria Pitch Awards on December 22, 2020 at the Ibis Hotel Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips stated that the 7th Award Ceremony which had earlier been scheduled to hold in March was postponed and rescheduled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant cancellation of major football events across the world.

“It has been our tradition since 2013 to schedule our award ceremonies to coincide with major Super Eagles match engagements,’ Philips said.

Speaking further, he said “the 7th award ceremony was to honour deserving award winners for the year, 2019. Unfortunately, the circumstances engineered by attempts to halt the spread of COVID-19 forced a major postponement of the event.”

Philips also stated that this years’ event would have a few guests and sports editors and journalists only in attendance. ‘This year’s award ceremony will mark the first award ceremony which will be held in Lagos. As organisers and as a responsible corporate citizen, we are mindful of the need to observe all government laid down COVID-19 protocols in order to keep our guests safe. This is why physical attendance will be restricted as many nominees including members of the Super Eagles will follow the event online.’

Major highlights of the award ceremony will include the announcement of winner of the King of the Pitch Award which will be a keen contest between Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Manchester United Striker, Odion Ighalo and Super Eagles and Napoli sensation, Victor Osimhen.

In the women’s category, the Queen of the Pitch Award will be a straight battle between Onome Ebi, Super Falcons and Henan Huishang FC player, Chiamaka Nnadozie of Rivers Angels and the Super Falcons and Barcelona Women sensation, Asisat Oshoala.

Football fans also expect tough contests in the Striker of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Coach of the Year and the Football Friendly Governor of the Year categories. Other categories to be decided at the Award Ceremony include the Sam Okwaraji Award for commitment to Nigerian Football, State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme and the Football Journalist of the Year in the Print, Radio, TV and Online categories.